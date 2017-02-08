Guscio Plc - Name Change to GoTech Group plc

Guscio plc / Index: AIM / Epic: GUSC.L / Sector: Software

8 February 2017

Guscio plc

("Guscio", the "Company" or the "Group")

Name change to GoTech Group plc

Guscio plc, the sports, health and wellbeing focused technology company, announces that the Directors have resolved to change the Company's name to GoTech Group plc ("GoTech") with immediate effect to better reflect its business interests and stated strategy of further developing its current intellectual property, creating a solid and recurring revenue foundation and considering complementary earnings enhancing acquisitions.

Guscio Managing Director, Gail Ganney, said, "We are delighted with our new name, GoTech, which clearly reflects our focus on the development and commercialisation of sports technology related businesses. As the pace of innovation in the health and wellbeing sector increases, we think that there is an exciting opportunity for the Group to deliver sophisticated technologies that increase participation in sporting activities and encourage an improvement in personal wellbeing."

On completion of the change of name, trading in the Company's ordinary shares of 0.1 pence will take place under the new name GoTech Group plc and new TIDM, GOT.L (previously GUSC.L). The Company's ISIN (GB00BPT23R97) and SEDOL (BPT23R9) will remain the same and existing share certificates will remain valid and will not be replaced. It is anticipated that the name change will take effect in the next 24 to 48 hours and a further update will be provided at the appropriate time.

The website address at which the information required pursuant to AIM Rule 26 is available will be changed and a further announcement will be made once this change has taken place. Until then, investors can continue to access the information required to be disclosed pursuant to AIM Rule 26 on the Company's existing website, www.guscioplc.com.

