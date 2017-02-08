

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's industrial production growth accelerated for the second straight month in December, while retails sales growth moderated, preliminary figures from the National Statistical Institute showed Wednesday.



Industrial production climbed a working-day-adjusted 6.9 percent year-over-year in December, much faster than previous month's 3.8 percent rise.



Manufacturing production advanced 9.6 percent annually in December and mining and quarrying output gained by 2.5 percent.



Month-on-month, industrial production rose 2.1 percent from November, when it increased by 1.8 percent.



The statistical office also revealed that construction output declined 9.7 percent yearly and by 2.1 percent monthly in December.



In an another report, the statistical office announced that retail sales, excluding automobile trade, grew at a slower pace of 3.5 percent annually in December, following a 6.0 percent growth in November.



Sales of food, beverages and tobacco surged 12.6 percent on year and those of non-food products, except fuel went up by 1.4 percent. At the same time, retail sale of automotive fuel in specialized stores plunged by 8.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales edged up 0.1 percent in December, after a 0.2 percent increase in the prior month.



