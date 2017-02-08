Source: RenewEconomy

The U.S. firm Tesla and South Korea's LG Chem are tipped to dominate the U.S. battery storage market, which is expected to be worth as much as $50 billion by 2020.

Analysts at investment bank Morgan Stanley suggest Tesla and LG Chem are best positioned to take big market shares in a market that it predicts will grow faster than most others expect.

Morgan Stanley says the "addressable" battery storage market in the US is 85 GWh, or around $30 billion. But if regulators come on board and allow it to compete in deregulated power markets, then that forecast is nearly doubled to 140 GWh or more than $50 billion.

The analysts predict that Tesla and LG Chem are likely to snaffle 30% of this market each, although it doesn't rule out that either party could gather a 50% share. In the former, it depends on the success of its Gigafactory. For the latter, it would require its own U.S. manufacturing base.

The US market, however, will be just a fraction of the global market - which the Morgan Stanley analysts expect will be 7 to 8 times bigger. China alone is expected to have double the market size of the U.S. in battery storage.

This report - Energy Storage: An Underappreciated Disruptor - says the US market will be focused mainly at the utility level, where power companies and developers ...

