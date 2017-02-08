STOCKHOLM, Feb 08, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Swedish Covered Bond Corporation (SCBC) Year-end Report 2016 has been published on www.sbab.se/ir.

January-December 2016 (January-December 2015)

Operating profit increased to SEK 1,563 million (1,543), and to SEK 1,742 million (1,559) excluding the net result of financial transactions.

Net interest income rose to SEK 2,503 million (2,280).

Expenses amounted to SEK 720 million (627).

Net loan losses totalled SEK 9 million (recoveries: 12).

The return on equity was 8.2% (8.9).

The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio was 82.4% (86.1).

All funding programmes continue to have the highest credit ratings from Moody's.

July-December 2016 (July-December 2015)

Operating profit increased to SEK 721 million (820), and to SEK 840 million (837) excluding the net result of financial transactions.

Net interest income grew to SEK 1,241 million (1,187).

Expenses amounted to SEK 376 million (308).

Net loan losses totalled SEK 10 million (recoveries: 11).

The return on equity was 7.2% (9.3).

The CET1 capital ratio was 82.4% (86.1).

