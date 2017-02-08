STOCKHOLM, Feb 08, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The Swedish Covered Bond Corporation (SCBC) Year-end Report 2016 has been published on www.sbab.se/ir.
January-December 2016 (January-December 2015)
- Operating profit increased to SEK 1,563 million (1,543), and to SEK 1,742 million (1,559) excluding the net result of financial transactions.
- Net interest income rose to SEK 2,503 million (2,280).
- Expenses amounted to SEK 720 million (627).
- Net loan losses totalled SEK 9 million (recoveries: 12).
- The return on equity was 8.2% (8.9).
- The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio was 82.4% (86.1).
- All funding programmes continue to have the highest credit ratings from Moody's.
July-December 2016 (July-December 2015)
- Operating profit increased to SEK 721 million (820), and to SEK 840 million (837) excluding the net result of financial transactions.
- Net interest income grew to SEK 1,241 million (1,187).
- Expenses amounted to SEK 376 million (308).
- Net loan losses totalled SEK 10 million (recoveries: 11).
- The return on equity was 7.2% (9.3).
- The CET1 capital ratio was 82.4% (86.1).
For further information, please contact:
Mikael Inglander,
CFO SBAB
Tel: +468-614-43-28
E-mail: mikael.inglander@sbab.se
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/scbc/r/the-swedish-covered-bond-corporation--scbc--year-end-report-2016,c2183140
The following files are available for download:
http://mb.cision.com/Main/3790/2183140/625418.pdf