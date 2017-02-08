sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
The Swedish Covered Bond Corporation (SCBC) Year-end Report 2016

STOCKHOLM, Feb 08, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Swedish Covered Bond Corporation (SCBC) Year-end Report 2016 has been published on www.sbab.se/ir.

January-December 2016 (January-December 2015)

  • Operating profit increased to SEK 1,563 million (1,543), and to SEK 1,742 million (1,559) excluding the net result of financial transactions.
  • Net interest income rose to SEK 2,503 million (2,280).
  • Expenses amounted to SEK 720 million (627).
  • Net loan losses totalled SEK 9 million (recoveries: 12).
  • The return on equity was 8.2% (8.9).
  • The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio was 82.4% (86.1).
  • All funding programmes continue to have the highest credit ratings from Moody's.

July-December 2016 (July-December 2015)

  • Operating profit increased to SEK 721 million (820), and to SEK 840 million (837) excluding the net result of financial transactions.
  • Net interest income grew to SEK 1,241 million (1,187).
  • Expenses amounted to SEK 376 million (308).
  • Net loan losses totalled SEK 10 million (recoveries: 11).
  • The return on equity was 7.2% (9.3).
  • The CET1 capital ratio was 82.4% (86.1).

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Inglander,
CFO SBAB
Tel: +468-614-43-28
E-mail: mikael.inglander@sbab.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/scbc/r/the-swedish-covered-bond-corporation--scbc--year-end-report-2016,c2183140

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/3790/2183140/625418.pdf

PDF


© 2017 PR Newswire