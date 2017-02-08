Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News: Edison Investment Research Limited / Key word(s): Research Update Edison issues outlook on Abzena 08-Feb-2017 / 09:43 GMT/BST London, UK, 8 February 2017 *Edison issues outlook on Abzena (ABZA)* Abzena has recently achieved a significant licensing deal for its proprietary site-specific ThioBridge antibody drug conjugate (ADC) linker technology with a San Diego-based biopharmaceutical company. The agreement covers the use of ThioBridge in up to 10 ADCs across a wide range of indications and a service agreement. This provides important validation of Abzena's proprietary ADC technology and hybrid business model. Our rNPV valuation increases to GBP117m following inclusion of the 10 ADCs now being developed through this deal. We have increased our valuation to GBP117m (from GBP112m) or 85p per share (vs 82p). This is principally due to the inclusion of the 10 potential ADC products resulting from the recent (January 2017) ThioBridge agreement. We expect Abzena to gain greater deal economics from its ADC products due to the greater technological and IP input resulting from ThioBridge and therefore include a higher royalty rate (2.5%) than its antibodies developed using its Composite Human Antibody technologies (1%). We believe Abzena is well positioned to grow its integrated service offering and, as its Abzena inside products move through the clinic and onto the market, we expect upside to our current estimates. Click here [1] to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com [2] *About Edison:* Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [3]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. *Contact details:*Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [4] and connect with Edison on: +--------+-----------------------------------------------------------+ |LinkedIn|https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research| | |[5] | +--------+-----------------------------------------------------------+ |Twitter |www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [6] | +--------+-----------------------------------------------------------+ |YouTube |www.youtube.com/edisonitv [7] | +--------+-----------------------------------------------------------+ +--------------+----------+--------------+---------------------+ |*London* |*New York*|*Sydney* |*Frankfurt* | |+44 (0)20 3077|+1 646 653| |+49 (0)69 78 8076 960| |5700 |7026 |+61 (0)2 9258 | | | | |1161 |Schumannstrasse | |280 High |245 Park | |34b | |Holborn |Avenue, |Level 25, | | | |39th Floor|Aurora Place, |60325 Frankfurt | |London, | | | | |WC1V 7EE |New York, |88 Phillip |Germany | | |NY 10167 |Street, Sydney| | |United Kingdom|US | | | | | |NSW 2000, | | | | |Australia | | +--------------+----------+--------------+---------------------+ Dissemination of a UK FINANCIAL NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 542773 08-Feb-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3fd9d9d2a6a329e51c45f4008a56967a&application_id=542773&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e7266211cbf0b72f2b3d94ab8bdaae97&application_id=542773&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=542773&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=542773&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=be692867852a56c1fe8d40f869a0aa31&application_id=542773&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=542773&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=542773&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

