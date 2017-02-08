Information From the Extraordinary General Meeting February 7, 2017

MÖLNDAL, Sweden, Feb 08, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Extraordinary General Meeting gathered some 40 people representing about 87% of the shareholders of Arcam AB (publ.). The following decisions were made:

The number of Board members

The Meeting approved GE Sweden Holdings AB's proposal that the Board of Directors shall consist of five (5) Board members and no deputy Board member, for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

Determination of remuneration to the Board

The Meeting approved the GE Sweden Holdings AB's proposal that Board members who are employed by companies in GE shall not be entitled to any remuneration by the company. For the period up until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, remuneration to the Board members who continue as Board members of the company shall be paid with an amount in proportion to the time they serve as Board members up until the Annual General Meeting 2017 based on an annual remuneration of SEK 750,000 to the chairman and SEK 450,000 to each of the ordinary Board members. Further, SEK 25,000 shall be paid to each Board member per year for committee work.

Election of Board members

The Meeting approved the GE Sweden Holdings AB's proposal that the Board members Jan-Olof Brüer, Henrik Hedlund, Anna Malm Bernsten, Malin Ruijsenaars and Joakim Westh are dismissed as Board members and that Carlos Härtel, Riccardo Procacci and Vandana Sriram are elected new Board members for the period up until the end of the next Annual General Meeting

Hence, the shareholder GE Sweden Holdings AB proposes that the Board of Directors shall be composed of Göran Malm (Chairman), Lars Bergström, Carlos Härtel, Riccardo Procacci and Vandana Sriram.

