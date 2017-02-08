SILORA R&D Delivers HDMI 2.0 4K 60Hz 4:4:4 HDBaseT 100m Extender Over a Single Cat5e Cable with HDR Support

KFAR MASARYK, Israel, February 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

First-of-a-Kind Solution Leverages Chipsets from Lattice Semiconductor and Valens to Enhance Image Quality with Near Zero Latency

SILORA R&D, provider of state of the art multimedia and switching solutions to leading companies in the ProAV industry, announced today the launch of its newest integrated technology, HDMI® 2.0 4K 60Hz 4:4:4 HDBaseT 100m Extender Over a Single Cat5e cable with HDR support.

The new product is based on Lattice's chipsets (SiI9630, a low-power HDMI 2.0 transmitter and SiI9396, a low-power HDMI 2.0 receiver) and Valens'Colligo chipset (VS2310) - offering the first HDR enhanced video extension solution of up to a hundred meters with zero latency.

"We are excited to be the first to integrate this technology that fills the missing gap in the Pro-AV infrastructure and delivers best of quality video that enables in-depth detail on remote screens," says Eli Shubi, CEO at SILORA R&D. "We are proud to lead innovation in the Pro-AV market in an effort to support our ODM customers at the forefront of cutting edge technology."

"Silora's HDBaseT long distance cable solution addresses advanced prosumer and professional AV needs," said C.H. Chee, Senior Director of Marketing at Lattice Semiconductor. "We're pleased that they selected our HDMI 2.0 chipset with HDR support to enable the transmission of real-time UHD video."

A demonstration and additional information about the new technology will be showcased at Integrated Systems Europe 2017 from February 7-10 in Amsterdam at the HDBaseT Alliance Pavilion (5-S85).

About SILORA R&D

SILORA R&D provides state of the art multimedia and switching solutions to leading companies in the ProAV industry. SILORA R&D is an innovative developer and manufacturer of ProAV products and IP solutions, we embrace the next generation ProAV technology. We use our agility to create products that solve our customers ever growing needs. Our solutions are enhanced with know-how acquired through years of experience designing and implementing Control rooms and integrating with medical equipment at numerous operations. SILORA R&D's value proposition is achieved through collaboration with leading technology partners enabling earlier go to market of up and coming technologies. At SILORA R&D we care for our customers, their needs, requirements and time lines. SILORA R&D's employees are industry experts that passionately embrace ProAV innovation. Among SILORA R&D's customers are leading ProAV companies, governments, defence organizations, financial services enterprises and healthcare products manufacturers.

SILORA R&D - The vision of innovation

