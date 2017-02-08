Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2017) - International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (the "Company" or "ILC") in conjunction with strategic partner Pioneer Resources Limited (ASX: PIO) ("Pioneer") is pleased to announce that the first drill hole of the 2017 drill programme at the Mavis Lithium Pegmatite Project in the province of Ontario, Canada, has intersected a spodumene-bearing pegmatite.

The first drill hole, MF-17-39, has intersected 18m* of spodumene-bearing** pegmatite between 79.9m and 97.9m down-hole. The spodumene zone is described as exhibiting broken crystals with the largest observed spodumene crystal oriented parallel to the core axis and measuring approximately 45cm in length.