

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee weakened against the U.S. dollar in afternoon deals on Wednesday, after India's central bank kept its interest rates unchanged again.



The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India, headed by Urjit Patel, unanimously decided to hold the key repo rate at 6.25 percent and reverse repo rate at 5.75 percent. The bank was widely expected to cut its rates by 25 basis points.



Against the U.S. dollar, the rupee fell to 67.390 from an early high of 67.268.



If the rupee extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around against the 68.00 area.



