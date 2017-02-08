Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market Worth 5.03 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, February 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new report "Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market by Equipment Type (Single-Wafer Spray Systems, Single-Wafer Cryogenic Systems, Batch Immersion Cleaning Systems, Batch Spray Cleaning Systems, and Scrubbers), Application, Wafer Size, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets. the global market is expected to be valued at USD 5.03 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.2 % between 2016 and 2022.

Factors such as rise in conventional applications of MEMS and expansion in the number of cleaning steps in the wafer manufacturing industry are the key drivers for wafer cleaning equipment market.

The market for single-wafer spray systems is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2016 and 2022

Single-wafer spray systems are also a major contributor of this market. The market for single-wafer spray systems is increasing at good pace, owing to the growth of the semiconductor industry in APAC. Moreover, the single-wafer spray cleaning system is a promising cleaning system to remove impurities with minimal damages. Its applications vary from MEMS and memory to LED and other uses.

The market for LED application expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

LED application is rising due to increasing demand for LED lightings across the globe. The growing demand for LEDs would directly increase the demand for silicon wafers and indirectly increased the market for wafer cleaning equipment market.

The market for 300mm wafers is expected to unveil the highest growth rate between 2016 and 2022

The market for 300mm wafers is expected to exhibit the highest growth. These wafers offer manufacturers the ability to produce a large number of devices in a single batch. This is one of the reasons companies are developing their semiconductor devices based on 300mm wafers. Infineon Technologies (Germany) started developing its power semiconductor devices based on 300mm wafers in 2011. The market for cleaning equipment for this size of wafers is expected grow at a significant rate due to its increasing usage in several applications LED, MEMS, and ICs.

APAC held the largest share of the wafer cleaning equipment market

The major tech companies such as SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan), and Shibaura Mechatronics Corporation (Japan), among others, have been responsible for the dynamic growth of the wafer cleaning equipment market in APAC. Taiwan held the largest market share in APAC, in 2015. Additionally, its application in the memory and logic segment has fueled the market growth.

The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The increasing number of fabrication plants in APAC has increased the demand for wafer cleaning equipment.

Major players operating in the wafer cleaning equipment market include SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan), Lam Research Corporation (U.S.), Shibaura Mechatronics Corporation (Japan), Applied Materials, Inc. (U.S.), SEMES Co. Ltd. (Korea), Modutek Corporation (U.S.), PVA TePla AG (Germany), Entegris, Inc. (U.S.), and Veeco Instruments Inc. (U.S.).

