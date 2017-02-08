

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's foreign trade deficit increased in November from a month earlier, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 538.9 million in November from EUR 506.7 million in October. In the corresponding month last year, the shortfall was EUR 468.3 million.



Merchandise exports totaled EUR 1.18 billion in November, up from EUR 1.11 billion in the preceding month. Similarly, imports grew to EUR 1.7 billion from EUR 1.6 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX