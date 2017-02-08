Stockholm, Sweden, 2017-02-08 11:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - BTS Group AB (publ), - BTS, a leading global strategy implementation firm, invites the media and analysts to attend the presentation of the full year and Q4 2016 report with CEO Henrik Ekelund.



Date: Tuesday February 21st at 9.30am CET Address: Grevgatan 34, Stockholm



The report will be published at 8:00am the same day.



Media and analysts are welcome to participate in person, via a webcast or through a conference call. All options offer the opportunity to ask questions. The presentation will be in English.



Webcast:



Please use the following link; https://wonderland.videosync.fi/bts-group-q4-report-2016



Conference call: Please call any of the following numbers:



Sweden +46856642700 UK +442030089806 US +18558315946



The interim report, the presentation and the webcast will be available afterwards on http://ir.bts.com/index.cfm.



For more information, please contact:



Michael Wallin Head of investor relations



BTS Group AB Ph: 08-58 70 70 02 Cell: +46 708-788 019 E-mail: michael.wallin@bts.com



About BTS Group AB



BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with some 500 professionals in 34 offices located on six continents. We focus on the people side of strategy, working with leaders at all levels to help them make better decisions, convert those decisions to actions and deliver results. At our core, we believe people learn best by doing. For 30 years, we've been designing fun, powerful experiences that have a profound and lasting impact on people and their careers. We inspire new ways of thinking, build critical capabilities and unleash business success. It's strategy made personal.



We serve a wide range of client needs, including:



• Assessment centers for talent selection and development



• Strategy alignment and execution



• Business acumen, leadership and sales training programs



• On-the-job business simulations and application tools.



We partner with nearly 450 organizations, including over 30 of the world's 100 largest global corporations. Our major clients are some of the most respected names in business: AT&T, Chevron, Coca-Cola, Ericsson, Google, GSK, HP, HSBC, Salesforce.com and Unilever.



BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm and trades under the symbol BTS B.



For more information, please visit www.bts.com



Every care has been taken in the translation of this press release. In the event of discrepancies, however, the Swedish original will supersede the English translation.



This information is information that BTS Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11:30 CET on February 8, 2017.



