NYX Strengthens Product Leadership Focus with Sportsbook Appointment

NYX Gaming Group (TSX-V: NYX), the market leading end-to-end supplier to sportsbook, gaming and lottery and bingo operators across the globe, is pleased to announce another key product leadership appointment as the company accelerates its global sportsbook strategy.

Former Ladbrokes Coral Sportsbook Director Keith O'Loughlin joins the Company as Executive Vice President Sportsbook and will be responsible for delivering the group's sportsbook strategy across all markets.

Matt Davey, CEO of NYX Gaming Group said: "We have an ambitious vision for our sportsbook strategy with a strong focus on being product-led with customer needs at the core of our thinking. We have established an enviable position as the market leading B2B sportsbook provider through OpenBet and we now power the majority of tier one operators in regulated markets. The road ahead in terms of new technology, customer needs and consumer demands is full of opportunity and Keith brings a tremendous level of both product experience and leadership capabilities across these critical areas. This is an exciting period of growth for the group and I'd like to welcome Keith to the team."

Keith commented: "I've always been hugely impressed by the team and the product at OpenBet. It's a unique opportunity to bring my experience from the consumer side across in to the B2B market leader and begin to execute key elements of the product strategy. I'm looking forward to working with the experienced teams across NYX as we begin the next chapter of its impressive growth story. "

Before joining NYX, Keith's roles included Sportsbook Director at Ladbrokes Coral, CEO and CTO of Boylesports.

The role of Executive Vice President Sportsbook reports to the Chief Operating Officer Jason Walbridge. Keith is expected to join later in the year and will be based at the Group's London Headquarters in Chiswick.

