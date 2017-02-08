

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's industrial production increased for the second straight month in December, the National Statistics Office reported Wednesday.



Industrial production advanced a working-day-adjusted 4.7 percent year-over-year in December, much faster than November's 0.4 percent rise.



Among main industrial groups, production of intermediate goods grew the most by 11.5 percent on year, followed by capital goods output with an increase of 5.9 percent.



Month-on-month, industrial production gained 2.4 percent from November, when it rose by 3.0 percent. It was also the second consecutive monthly climb.



