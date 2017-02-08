DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC - AGM Result

8 February 2017

Daily Mail and General Trust plc ('DMGT')

Result of 2017 AGM

At DMGT's Annual General Meeting held this morning, all of the resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting, included in the Circular to Ordinary Shareholders dated 9 December 2016, were duly approved.

In accordance with paragraph 9.6.2 of the Listing Rules, a copy of the resolutions passed by Ordinary shareholders, concerning special business, have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority. They will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism website.

The results of the voting at the Annual General Meeting are available on DMGT's website at: www.dmgt.com/shareholder-services/agm-information

Enquiries: Fran Sallas, DMGT Deputy Company Secretary, 020 3615 2904