

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares fluctuated in early trade Wednesday, as oil prices hit three-week lows, corporate earnings reports proved a mixed bag and investors grappled with political uncertainty in Europe, with French far-right presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen pledging a 'Frexit' vote should she win the national elections later this year.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 7,186 in choppy trade after closing 0.2 percent higher in the previous session.



Oil & gas producer Tullow Oil slumped 5 percent on posting a $597m full-year loss after write-offs and impairments.



Shire Plc fell 1.5 percent, a day after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a civil action against one of its subsidiaries.



Hargreaves Lansdown dropped 1.5 percent. The investment firm reported a 21 percent rise in first-half pretax profit, but net new business inflows dipped by 16 percent year-on-year.



BHP Billiton shares fell over 1 percent. The company has asked unions to maintain minimum services at Escondida copper mine after wage talks failed to produce an agreement.



Rio Tinto shares advanced 1 percent. The mining giant proposed to pay a higher than expected dividend and unveiled a share buyback program after reporting the first gain in annual profit since 2013.



Asset manager Aberdeen Asset Management rallied 4 percent on a brokerage upgrade.



Redrow jumped over 4 percent as the housebuilder posted another set of record results for the six months to December 31.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX