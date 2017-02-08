

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 07-February-17



Fund Dealing Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 07/02/2017 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 8,812,870.59 9.7921



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 07/02/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 27,845,709.85 13.9229



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 07/02/2017 IE00BDF12W49 16000 USD 267,455.71 16.716



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 07/02/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 625000 USD 9,600,572.79 15.3609



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 07/02/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 175000 USD 1,843,069.98 10.5318



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 07/02/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 1475000 USD 15,534,766.52 10.532



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 07/02/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 34,601,344.11 12.3356



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 07/02/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 275,034.74 13.0969



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 07/02/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,072,702.33 14.9819



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 07/02/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 141000 EUR 2,129,327.88 15.1016



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 07/02/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,478,020.53 10.5565



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 07/02/2017 IE00BVXBH163 4200000 USD 66,161,161.52 15.7527



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 07/02/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,195,041.29 17.072



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 07/02/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2550000 EUR 41,517,923.91 16.2815



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 07/02/2017 IE00BDF16114 21000 EUR 282,000.87 13.4286



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 07/02/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 274,343.62 13.064



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 07/02/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,161,811.47 13.9977



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 07/02/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,228,971.46 17.069



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 07/02/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,124,633.13 15.0683



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 07/02/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1820000 GBP 17,804,730.53 9.7828



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 07/02/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,185,058.50 16.927



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 07/02/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 272,623.32 17.039



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 07/02/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,268,799.11 17.0752



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 07/02/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1800000 EUR 22,750,593.82 12.6392



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 07/02/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,199,604.57 17.2601



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 07/02/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 301000 EUR 4,439,082.81 14.7478



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 07/02/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 150010 GBP 1,499,646.69 9.997



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 07/02/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 301000 USD 5,236,440.14 17.3968



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 07/02/2017 IE00BVXC4854 6450000 USD 94,391,423.42 14.6343



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 07/02/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 700000 GBP 3,855,683.51 5.5081



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 07/02/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 53,324,535.96 18.2306



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 07/02/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,005,390.76 15.4676



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 07/02/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 889,350.47 13.6823



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 07/02/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 16000 USD 273,088.97 17.0681



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 07/02/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 280,718.99 17.5449



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 07/02/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,419,497.77 17.5359



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 07/02/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,468,719.97 19.1964



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



BWZMM42R24



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX