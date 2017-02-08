NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 02/08/17 -- Southern Home Medical Inc. (OTC PINK: SHOM), a leading developer in the Healthcare industry, has announced a contract signing with Medical Treasure as a collaboration to further innovate the industry.

This collaboration will bring new things on the table for both parties. Medical Treasure has a doctors and patients' platform model in which doctors and clinics can collaborate with patients in a health management platform. Medical Treasure also offers on-site treatment services, home care nursing, and exclusive health subscription services, etc. They have built a patient base of 400,000 to subscribe their service.

For third party enterprises, Medical Treasure digital products include precision marketing services including medicines, health products, medical equipment, health check, equipment, and food.

George Chang, Chief Executive Officer of SHOM, commented, "This collaboration will further both parties by increasing and expanding the technologies and patient members of SHOM and the medical industry. It's expected that SHOM, with this contract, will grow economically from this mutually beneficial relationship."

About Southern Home Medical, Inc.:

Southern Home Medical, Inc. is a Holding Company with a focus on servicing the needs of the Healthcare Industry. SHOM will continue to leverage the success of their businesses in order to expand sales opportunities in other locations throughout the country with health, medical and equipment needs.

