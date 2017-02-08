Australia's Biggest Telco Extends Digital Market Leadership, Grows Digital Sales, ARPU

MATRIXX Software (http://www.matrixx.com/) today announced that Telstra, Australia's leading telecommunications provider, has received the IDG Enterprise Digital Edge 50 award for the Telstra 24x7® customer self-care app, powered by MATRIXX Digital Commerce.

Telstra customers are empowered through the 24x7® app to select their own on-demand service mix, control their mobile account in real-time, and easily manage budgets and data consumption. This allows Telstra to service its customers in the same way as big digital brands, and is a result of Telstra's early adopter strategy to become one of the world's first digital service providers.

In 2011, Telstra launched their 'Digital First' strategy, priming the business for the on-demand economy by providing customers the Telstra 24x7® for personalized shopping, customer support and account management. Since the launch of the strategy, data ARPU has grown several percentage points1, and 58% of all customer transactions are now conducted through digital channels2. In addition, Telstra continues to make impressive steps with data service monetization and improving NPS scores through greater customer satisfaction.

MATRIXX enables real-time customer engagement so Telstra can deliver a superior experience to all their customers by enabling the purchase of products and services, account management and support features on-demand, 24-hours a day. The result is a new brand of customer service that has turned neutral consumers into brand advocates. Across the industry, these customers are happier, more loyal and have a deeper trust in their service provider. They are worth more in terms of net spend, buy more products, and recommend Telstra to their family and social networks.

"Telstra continues to be ahead of their market because they aggressively challenged themselves to reinvent the customer experience," said Jennifer Kyriakakis, Founder and VP Marketing at MATRIXX Software. "They now own some of the most satisfied customers in the market, growing revenue for the company and pointing the way to further digital dividends."

The Digital Edge awards are judged by a premier panel of IT and business executives, based on innovation. Global winners are selected based on highly significant projects, impressive business results and superior collaboration among stakeholders. Award recognition will officially take place at the AGENDA17 conference and awards gala from March 20-22, 2017 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

