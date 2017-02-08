

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mostly higher on Wednesday as the euro extended losses and investors digested a slew of corporate earnings results.



The oil price volatility, concerns over Greece's bailout and persisting worries over political risks in Europe and the United States kept a lid on overall gains across the region.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.47 percent at 364.45 in late opening deals after rising 0.3 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX was moving up 0.2 percent and France's CAC 40 index was gaining 0.6 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 7,181 in choppy trade.



Redrow jumped over 4 percent as the British housebuilder posted another set of record results for the six months to December 31.



Norwegian insurer Storebrand rallied 5 percent after posting forecast-beating earnings.



Vinci shares climbed 4.5 percent. The French construction and concession firm forecast higher revenue and profits this year after reporting an increase in net income for fiscal year 2016.



Rio Tinto advanced 1 percent. The mining giant proposed to pay a higher than expected dividend and unveiled a share buyback program after reporting the first gain in annual profit since 2013.



ABB shares fell over 2 percent. The Swiss engineering firm reported an increase in new business but cautioned that 2017 would likely be dominated by market uncertainty.



Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta advanced 1.5 percent on saying it is making progress in winning regulatory approval for its $43 billion deal with ChemChina.



Tom Tom NV slumped 8 percent on reporting a fourth-quarter net loss of 5.5 million euros compared to profit of 20.8 million euros last year.



Oil & gas producer Tullow Oil slumped 5 percent in London on posting a $597m full-year loss after write-offs and impairments.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX