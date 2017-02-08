Advances in Artificial Intelligence Will Help Machines Understand Human Thoughts using Brain Computer Interface

AI to present growth opportunities by leveraging thought-controlled interaction with machines, finds Frost & Sullivan's TechVision team

LONDON, Feb. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The concerted efforts toward making artificial intelligence (AI) technology capable of human-like cognitive behavior such as learning, reasoning, problem solving, planning and self-correction have received a huge boost with advances in deep learning and neural networks. The technological complexities inherent in developing perceptions for machines, as well as the verification and validation of these tools, have been eased to a large extent by the advancements of AI technology. These developments will open up a plethora of opportunities for AI in smart applications that can make critical decisions autonomously and accurately, without human intervention.

"With Brain Computer Interface (BCI), AI can power future machines to understand human thoughts and emotions, even without physical or vocal communication," noted Frost & Sullivan TechVision Senior Research Analyst Debarun Guha Thakurta. "Instead of simply mimicking the human brain structurally, AI will be able to impart human-like intelligence to machines."

Artificial Intelligence (AI) - R&D and Applications Roadmap is part of the TechVision (Information & Communication) Growth Partnership Service program. Leveraging convergent ideas with technologies, AI can open up new horizons in groundbreaking applications. Moving beyond syntactical understanding of human words, future applications will understand the semantics hidden in human language, and observe, understand, and detect objects accurately in their surroundings, making them more responsive. Additionally, the study explores the roadblocks to technology implementation.

Click on the following link for complimentary access to more information on this analysis and to register for a Growth Strategy Dialogue, a free interactive briefing with Frost & Sullivan's thought leaders: https://goo.gl/OZv3V6

AI has complex hardware and software infrastructural requirements, as the intelligent algorithms require exceptional processing capabilities to process large data sets in real time. Innovators, with incremental technology evolution, are successfully meeting these needs. Innovations in natural language processing, robotics, cybersecurity and computer vision will spawn novel applications that transform the way humans interact with smart devices.

Academia and corporates all over the world are conducting extensive research to make AI more intelligent. The United States is responsible for almost 35 percent of the patents in AI, followed by China, World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), Japan, Europe and South Korea.

"AI is being widely used across sectors like healthcare, automotive, banking and finance, and aerospace and defense due to its ability to understand patterns in data and make highly accurate predictions and simulations," noted Guha Thakurta. "In due course, it will be an integral component powering future cognitive computing systems that have processing power and intelligence similar to human beings."

About TechVision

Frost & Sullivan's global TechVision practice is focused on innovation, disruption and convergence, and provides a variety of technology-based alerts, newsletters and research services as well as growth consulting services. Its premier offering, the TechVision program, identifies and evaluates the most valuable emerging and disruptive technologies enabling products with near-term potential. A unique feature of the TechVision program is an annual selection of 50 technologies that can generate convergence scenarios, possibly disrupt the innovation landscape, and drive transformational growth. View a summary of our TechVision program by clicking on the following link: http://ifrost.frost.com/TechVision_Demo.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion

Contact:

Anna Zanchi

Corporate Communications - Europe

P: +39.02.4851 6133

E: anna.zanchi@frost.com

http://www.frost.com

http://www.frost.com/techvision