Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2017) - Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV: EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company") today is pleased to announce that it has received a Class II or B fire rating on it's Enertec panels.

EHT submitted its Enertec wall/roof panel samples to Exova Warringtonfire North America, an internationally accredited testing facility. Management has upgraded the fire resisting capability of the Enertec product and sought external confirmation of the effectiveness of this development process. Testing was completed under CAN/ULC-S102-10 "Standard Method of Test for Surface Burning Characteristics of Building Materials and Assemblies". The test on 3 samples averaged a (FSR) Flame Spread Rating of 35 and an average (SDC) Smoke Developed Classification of 205.

Mr. Jack Steenhof, M.A.Sc., P.Eng. President, Steenhof Building Services Group reviewed the report and stated that "The Enertec panels have been tested to CAN/ULC S102 and meet the requirements of the National Building Code of Canada. This confirms that the Enertec product is suitable for use, from both a flame spread rating (Class B at 35) and smoke developed index basis (205) for most construction applications in Canada."

Mr. John Gamble, EHT's CEO commented that "we expect and demand that our products not only meet but exceed national building codes in Canada. Given Canada's benchmark status as a world leader in safety, our team is confident that our products will meet the code requirements of any other jurisdiction in which EHT is looking to do business."

The EHT advanced Enertec Modular Wall and Roof System uses a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger and more energy efficient than traditional wood or steel structures providing the highest ratings for energy efficiency. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. After installation, each structure can be furnished and finished to meet the customer's requirements including siding, tile, kitchens and bathrooms or segregated commercial rooms. The finished wall product can be shipped on pallets and delivered via rail, truck or water in standard formats.

At the core of the Enertec product line is the Enertec Embedded Solar Roof Module. Solar cells can be embedded in a proprietary fire proof skin resulting in substantial cost savings by eliminating heavy glass panels and aluminum racking required for traditional solar panels. Two barriers to greater adoption of solar energy are weight limitations of the roof on which solar panels could be deployed and onerous shipping and labour costs. A lighter product at a better price point will open a larger market for solar due to the faster return of capital investment especially for rural and remote users looking to go off-grid. Furthermore, the entire EHT embedded solar roof becomes a massive solar panel capable of producing significantly more energy than the home requires, allowing the structure to then become an important source of power for the local micro grid or large battery storage systems.

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. Most energy products and solutions can be implemented immediately wherever they are needed. EHT stands above its competitors by combining a full suite of solar PV, wind and battery storage solutions, which can deliver energy 24 hours per day in both small-scale and large-scale format. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, EHT excels where no electrical grid exists. The organization supplies advanced solutions for various industries in combination with energy saving and energy generation solutions.