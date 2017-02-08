sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 08.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,422 Euro		+0,005
+1,20 %
WKN: A2DK7B ISIN: KYG8701T1537 Ticker-Symbol: TC2B 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
TCL MULTIMEDIA TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TCL MULTIMEDIA TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,422
0,447
13:31
0,00
0,00
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TCL MULTIMEDIA TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LTD
TCL MULTIMEDIA TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TCL MULTIMEDIA TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LTD0,422+1,20 %