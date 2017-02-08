Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 08/02/2017 / 18:52 UTC+8 *For Immediate Release * TCL Multimedia's Monthly Sales Volume of LCD TV in January 2017 reached 1,821,796 Sets * * * * * * Sales Volume of LCD TV in the Overseas Markets Surged by 50.9% Year-on-Year (8 February 2017, Hong Kong) *TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Limited *("TCL Multimedia" or the "Group", HKSE stock code: 01070) today announced sales volumes of its TV products for January 2017. * *TCL Multimedia's LCD TV sales volume for January 2017 increased by 0.6% from the same period of last year to 1,821,796 sets, of which sales volumes of smart TVs and 4K TVs increased by 38.6% and 24.3% year-on-year to 1,248,458 sets and 488,871 sets, respectively. In the PRC market, mainly affected by Chinese New Year holiday, the total LCD TV sales volume declined by 21.7% year-on-year to 982,162 sets in January 2017, of which sales volume of smart TVs accounted for 78.4% (excluding ODM business) of LCD TV sales volume for the month of January, while sales volume of 4K TVs accounted for 42.9% (excluding ODM business) of LCD TV sales volume for the same month. In the overseas markets, the Group's LCD TV sales volume rose by 50.9% year-on-year to 839,634 sets in January 2017, which was mainly attributable to the major breakthrough achieved in the North American market when compared with the same period of last year, as well as continued growth in the emerging markets. The number of activated smart TV users for January 2017 operated by Huan was 990,885; accumulated users totaled 18,280,319 as of end of January 2017; and daily average number of active users was 8,270,318 (Source: Huan Technology Co., Ltd. ("Huan")). (1) Number of TCL Activated Smart TV Users refers to the number of users who use the internet TV web service for more than once (2) Daily Average Number of Active Users refers to the number of unrepeated individual users who visit within 7 days Recently, TCL Multimedia has won three awards for its three products respectively at the German iF Product Design Award 2017, namely TCL high-end sub-brand XESS TV series flagship X1, the quantum dot curved 4K TV, quantum dot TV X2 and the latest TCL TV remote controls series RC800. These products have demonstrated the world's leading design concepts and innovative technologies and reflected the core brand value of "enlighten lives with quality and style". With over 60 years of history in Germany, the award was established by iF International Forum Design GmbH. It is recognized as the Oscar Award in product design arena and well renowned by its independence, preciseness and reliability in award recognition in the design community. _-End- _ About TCL Multimedia Headquartered in China, TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Limited (HKSE stock code: 01070) is one of the leading players in the global TV industry, engaged in the research and development, manufacturing and distribution of consumer electronic products. Through a new product-and-user-oriented business model that focuses primarily on a "double +" strategy which includes "intelligence + internet" and "products + services" as the main direction, it strives to build a comprehensive ecosystem for smart TVs that provides users with an exquisite experience with its smart products and services. The Group ranked among the top three in the global LCD TV market with a market share of 6.0% in the first half of 2016 according to the latest IHS Technology figures, and ranked among the top three in the PRC LCD TV market with a market share of 15.0% in the first half of 2016 according to CMM's report. For more information, please visit its website: http://multimedia.tcl.com. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=IRFFFJBPXY [1] Document title: PDF 08/02/2017 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=65cd6128ef055ec06b419f73ae280723&application_id=542821&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

