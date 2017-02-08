EDM wins Greater China Business of the Year Award 2017

MANCHESTER, England, February 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

EDM, a leading global provider of training simulators to the civil aviation and defence sectors, announced today that it has won the Greater China Business of the Year Award 2017.

The Newton Heath based company beat a host of other businesses to the prestigious award at an evening ceremony held at The Lowry Theatre on Friday, 3rd February. Organised annually by the UK Department for International Trade, the award recognises the achievements of businesses that have been successfully exporting products or services to the Greater China region for over 3 years.

Having won orders in excess of £25m since 2008 and establishing itself as the world's leading manufacturer and supplier of cabin crew training simulators to airlines in Greater China, EDM was again successful having last won this award in 2012 and coming runners up in 2013.

Earlier in the day, EDM's Sales and Business Development Director and Department of Trade Export Champion, Mick Bonney, gave a presentation to over 100 delegates looking to learn more about how to enter the Greater China market entitled: 'More Cooperative Success With Greater China'.

EDM counts Air China, China Southern Airlines, China Eastern Airlines and Hainan Airlines amongst its client base in mainland China as well as Cathay Pacific in Hong Kong. EDM has doubled in size over the past 3 years and is forecast to achieve further growth in 2017.

Philomena Chen, North West Head of Asia Pacific Business for the Department of International Trade said: "EDM has demonstrated innovation, drive and long term commitment to the Greater China aviation market over many years now and their award win is very much deserved. Everyone at the Department of International Trade is committed to ensuring the Year of the Rooster is the most successful twelve months yet for North West businesses operating in Greater China."

"It's an honour to win the 2017 Greater China Business of the Year Award," said Tony Bermingham, Managing Director of EDM. "We will continue to focus on this region to help support our ambitious growth targets and retain our position as the number one manufacturer of cabin crew training simulators in the world. We hope that our success in Greater China will encourage other UK companies to explore this exciting market."

EDM is a leading global provider of training simulators to the civil aviation, defence, rail and other industries. Combining the highest engineering standards with leading-edge technologies, EDM providesairlines withDoor Trainers, Cabin Service Trainers, Cabin Emergency Evacuation Trainers andFull SizeMockups and defence organisations withProcedure Trainers, Maintenance Trainers, Ejection Seats, Simulators and Full Size Replicas. Serving organisations worldwide from its UK headquarters, EDM is committed to delivering exceptional quality and value to its clients to help them enhance safety and operational efficiency.