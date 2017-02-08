Nous Infosystems Achieves Microsoft Gold Competency in Data Analytics and Content & Collaboration

EDISON, New Jersey and BANGALORE, February 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Nous Infosystems, a leading global IT organization offering quality software solutions and services announcedtoday that it has attained the Microsoft Gold competency in Data Analytics and Content & Collaboration. This reinforces Nous Infosystems' capability to deliver 'best-in-class' technology solutions to enterprises on Microsoft BI and Microsoft SharePoint technology stacks in a dynamic business environment.

To achieve Microsoft Gold competency, the partners need to successfully complete a set of exams (resulting in Microsoft Certified Professionals) to demonstrate their expertise in a particular technology after which they are designated uniquely to one Microsoft competency, ensuring a certain level of staffing capacity. Apart from this, it is also mandatory for partners to submit customer references that showcase successful projects (along with implementing a yearly customer satisfaction study), meet a revenue commitment (for most gold competencies), and pass technology and/or sales assessments.

"We are extremely proud of this achievement. Being a Microsoft Gold Competency Partner since 2006, our customers have benefited with access to world class, certified Microsoft Data Analytics and SharePoint Consultants enabling them to take more informed business decisions and improve enterprise social collaboration. With Development Centers spread across New Jersey and Bangalore and dedicated Technology Centres of Excellence with R&D labs for Microsoft BI and Microsoft SharePoint, we have incubated and developed several innovative, industry specific solution accelerators around SharePoint and Microsoft BI which has drastically reduced time-to-market for our Fortune 500 customers. Achieving the Microsoft Gold competency in Data Analytics and Content & Collaboration reinforces our robust expertise in Microsoft technologies and helps our customers to accelerate Digital Transformation," said Ajith J. Pillai, CEO, Nous Infosystems.

"By achieving a gold competency, partners have demonstrated the highest, most consistent capability and commitment to the latest Microsoft technology," said Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, Worldwide Partner Group at Microsoft Corp. "For customers looking for a partner to help meet their unique business needs, choosing a company that invests in Microsoft competencies is a smart move. These organizations have highly qualified experts with access to Microsoft technical support and product teams," he added.

Nous Infosystems offers SharePoint services around SharePoint 200x/2013/2016 and SharePoint Online. The company's key service offerings include SharePoint Consulting, Development, Maintenance, Migration, Upgrade and Support and their Business Intelligence services include Consulting, Enterprise Data Warehousing, Data Visualization & Reporting, Data Migration, Data Validation and Tool based implementation services.

About Nous Infosystems:

Nous Infosystems is a CMMi Level 5 SVC + SSD v1.3, ISO 9001:2008, ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified global information technology firm providing software solutions and services across a broad spectrum of industries and domains. Nous Infosystems has been delivering quality technology outsourcing solutions to customers across varied industry domains for nearly two decades. Major offerings include Digital Transformation Solutions, Business IT Consulting, Application Modernization Services, Business Intelligence, Remote Infrastructure Management Services, Enterprise Application Integration, Product Engineering Services, Independent Software Testing, Software Test Automation Services, Devops Consulting Services and MS Dynamics CRM Services.



