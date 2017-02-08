

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) announced Wednesday that it has entered into a cooperation agreement with Elliott Management.



Pursuant to the terms of the cooperation agreement, the Cognizant Board of Directors has agreed to continue the ongoing process of refreshing the Board by appointing three new independent directors. Of this, two will be named prior to the mailing of the Company's definitive proxy statement for the 2017 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and one will be named in connection with the 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



Three existing members of the Board will concurrently not stand for reelection.



Jesse Cohn, Senior Portfolio Manager at Elliott Management added, 'In an evolving industry, Cognizant must continue to invest for growth and the digital transition, while further optimizing operations and returning capital to its shareholders. We are large shareholders of Cognizant because we believe the Company has a strong position in the industry and can deliver compelling value to shareholders.'



Cognizant's Board will also form a Financial Policy Committee, which will assist and advise the Board on issues relating to Cognizant's operating plan and capital allocation policy.



Pursuant to the cooperation agreement, Elliott has also agreed to certain customary standstill provisions, as well as to support the integrated plan.



