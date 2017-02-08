FINEOS customers to benefit from integration of Salesforce Sales and Service Cloud with FINEOS AdminSuite applications

FINEOS Corporation today announced it has launched FINEOS CRM Connector on the Salesforce AppExchange, empowering businesses to connect with their customers, partners and employees in entirely new ways. The FINEOS CRM Connector enables Salesforce Sales and Service Cloud users to easily connect to the FINEOS AdminSuite, a cloud-based core administration solution designed specifically for the group, voluntary and individual protection and benefits markets. The FINEOS AdminSuite includes FINEOS Policy, FINEOS Billing, FINEOS Claims, and FINEOS Absence Management. Each component can be deployed standalone within an insurer's existing application environment, or as part of a complete end-to-end suite solution, leveraging shared comprehensive customer information, plan and product structures, automated through powerful process and data management. Built on the Salesforce App Cloud, the FINEOS CRM Connector is available on the AppExchange at http://sforce.co/2iSvUMu. It offers the life, accident and health insurance market the benefits of:

A single integrated sales and service view for group and individual customers

Improved customer service by eliminating the need to refer to the back office

Rapid implementation for quick business value based on:

Installing the FINEOS CRM Connector in minutes

Delivery of business value without custom integration

Zero cost of ownership

Commenting on FINEOS' availability on Salesforce AppExchange Michael Kelly, CEO, FINEOS said, "This brings the power of Salesforce and FINEOS together, enabling insurers to gain a complete view into their customers, anytime and anywhere. The power of the Salesforce platform and the industry-specific fit of FINEOS makes CRM easy and fast for our customers."

"Companies are looking to transform the way they connect with customers, partners and employees to thrive in the age of the customer," said Kori O'Brien, SVP, App Innovation Partner Sales, Salesforce. "By leveraging the power of the Salesforce App Cloud, FINEOS provides insurers with an exciting new way to better and more efficiently serve their customers".

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange is the world's leading enterprise apps marketplace that empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With 3,500 partner apps and more than 4 million customer installs, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT and data science technologies for businesses.

About FINEOS Corporation

FINEOS is a global leader in insurance software with customers in nine countries and has been chosen by 8 of the top 20 Group Life Health insurers in the US. FINEOS has over 20 years' experience working with insurers in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific and has over 30,000 licenced users globally. The FINEOS flagship product, the FINEOS AdminSuite, is based on the FINEOS Digital Platform and will deliver a full service Policy, Billing and Claims software solution that provides best in class functionality for Group, Voluntary and Individual Policy administration on a single platform while also supporting self-admin, full-admin and TPA models. Established in 1993, and with close to 500 employees, FINEOS delivers innovative solutions to a global market and has customers and established bases in North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific markets.

For more information, visit www.FINEOS.com

