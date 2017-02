Indian module manufacturer Emmvee Solar, winner of the leading renewable energy manufacturer award at the REI show in September, is the first buyer of the Kubus MTS 5000 stringer. The two new machines will enable the company to increase its annual capacity by 340 MW, without the need for any additional floor space. According to M10, it is the only machine that can deliver uninterruped production ...

