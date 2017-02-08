sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
08.02.2017 | 12:36
(0 Leser)
PR Newswire

INVESCO INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, February 8

Net Asset Values for
investment trust companies
managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
---
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc
As at close of business on 07-February-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue466.78p
INCLUDING current year revenue 467.38p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
---
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc
As at close of business on 07-February-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue737.71p
INCLUDING current year revenue747.50p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue721.94p
INCLUDING current year revenue731.73p
LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
---
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc
As at close of business on 07-February-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue309.30p
INCLUDING current year revenue313.90p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
---
Keystone Investment Trust Plc
As at close of business on 07-February-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue1891.19p
INCLUDING current year revenue1906.11p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue1831.06p
INCLUDING current year revenue1845.98p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
---
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
As at close of business on 07-February-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue399.52p
INCLUDING current year revenue404.62p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue395.21p
INCLUDING current year revenue400.31p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 07-February-2017
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue179.42p
INCLUDING current year revenue177.85p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 07-February-2017
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue192.33p
INCLUDING current year revenue190.58p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 07-February-2017
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue103.14p
INCLUDING current year revenue103.12p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 07-February-2017
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue131.93p
INCLUDING current year revenue132.01p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Asia Trust plc
As at close of business on 07-February-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue272.54p
INCLUDING current year revenue277.07p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
---

© 2017 PR Newswire