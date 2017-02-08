sprite-preloader
WKN: 2391 ISIN: GB0006798424  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
08.02.2017
PR Newswire

PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, February 7

                                                
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc                         
                                                
As at close of business on 07-February-2017                           
                                                
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par                       
                                                
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                399.52p       
                                                
INCLUDING current year revenue                       404.62p       
                                                
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value                   
                                                
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                395.21p       
                                                
INCLUDING current year revenue                       400.31p       
                                                
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.                
                                                
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16                                    
                                                
