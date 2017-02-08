PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 07-February-2017 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 399.52p INCLUDING current year revenue 404.62p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 395.21p INCLUDING current year revenue 400.31p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---