

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Humana Inc (HUM) released earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $643 million, or $2.09 per share. This was higher than $452 million, or $1.54 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.05 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $13.46 billion. This was up from $13.36 billion last year.



Humana Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $643 Mln. vs. $452 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 42.3% -EPS (Q4): $2.09 vs. $1.54 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 35.7% -Analysts Estimate: $2.05 -Revenue (Q4): $13.46 Bln vs. $13.36 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.7%



