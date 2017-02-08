Aspire Global Selects SBTech as its Exclusive Sportsbook Supplier

LONDON, February 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Aspire Global, the leading complete iGaming solution for operators and white labels, has announced that SBTech is to be the company's exclusive sportsbook supplier.

Aspire Global currently operates in a range of European markets under its MGA licence, as well as under local licences in Italy, Denmark, and the U.K. Aspire Global's network will soon benefit from SBTech's award-winning sportsbook in addition to its existing verticals: live casino, table games, slots, scratch, and instant games.

Aspire Global's CEO Tsachi Maimon commented: "We are thrilled to be adding this new engaging vertical to our solution, and are confident that this collaboration with SBTech will be a successful venture for both parties. The decision to choose SBTech as our sportsbook provider was based on its ability to adjust its product offering to our unique solution and the needs of our operators. This partnership will enhance the diversity of our offering to our partners and will continue the positive trend of growth experienced over the past few years."

Richard Carter, SBTech CEO added: "This agreement confirms SBTech's position as a leading supplier of sports betting solutions for operators in regulated markets. We're anticipating significant growth for all of Aspire Global's partners, thanks to our expertise in deploying flexible trading and content solutions, with unique focus on cross-selling from casino to sports."

About Aspire Global:

Established in 2005, Aspire Global offers a complete iGaming solution to operators and white labels, providing a fully managed gaming service. The company's extensive experience and unique expertise enable it to supply an innovative platform, industry-leading CRM, a wide range of third party content, payment providers, and customer support across all channels. Aspire Global is licensed and regulated in all leading markets including Italy, Denmark, the U.K. and Malta. Find out more at www.aspireglobal.com

About SBTech:

SBTech is an industry-leading provider of fully managed and semi-managed sports betting solutions and services in regulated markets, thanks to the world-class coverage of its sportsbook, unrivalled multi award-winning in-play betting, complete Omni-channel solution and its innovative and uniquely configurable Chameleon360 iGaming Platform.

Contact:

info@sbtech.com

www.sbtech.com



