SAN DIEGO, 2017-02-08 13:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apricus Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:APRI), a biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative medicines in urology and rheumatology, today announced that Richard Pascoe, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 19th Annual BIO CEO & Investor Conference on Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference will be held at The Waldorf Astoria, New York, NY. Mr. Pascoe will provide an update on Vitaros®, the Company's topical treatment for erectile dysfunction.



A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.apricusbio.com. Please log in approximately 5-10 minutes before the event to ensure a timely connection. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.



About Apricus Biosciences, Inc.



Apricus Biosciences, Inc. (APRI) is a biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative medicines in urology and rheumatology. Apricus' commercial product, Vitaros®, for the treatment of erectile dysfunction, is approved in Canada and certain countries in Europe, Latin America and the Middle East and is being commercialized in certain countries in Europe and the Middle East. In September 2015, Apricus in-licensed the U.S. development and commercialization rights for Vitaros from Allergan. Apricus' marketing partners for Vitaros include Recordati Ireland Ltd. (Recordati), Ferring International Center S.A. (Ferring Pharmaceuticals), Laboratoires Majorelle, Bracco S.p.A., Mylan NV and Elis Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Apricus currently has one active product candidate, RayVa™, its product candidate for the treatment of the circulatory disorder Raynaud's phenomenon.



