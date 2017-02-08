WEED Stock: Awaiting the AnnouncementThis new year began as a muted affair for Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) stock, and other licensed marijuana producers, as the volatility and erratic trading action that became a staple of this sector ground down to a peaceful daze in recent weeks. This lethargic trading action didn't last long, and after Canopy Growth stock changed its ticker symbol to WEED stock, a new round of buyers stepped in to drive the price of Canopy Growth stock higher. On Monday alone, WEED stock ran up 10.55%, resembling the.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...