Bodog: The First Major Gaming Brand Offering Both Bitcoin & Traditional Currency

LONDON, February 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

As Bitcoin continues to gain a foothold in the currency market both Bodog's Asian facing website, Bodog88.com and Bodog.eu are now offering deposits and withdrawals in the burgeoning cryptocurrency.

Why is this a big deal? Traditional currency transfers directly benefit the banks and credit card companies at the expense of both the customer and the vendor whereas Bitcoin cuts out this double-dipping and ensures a fairer system for everybody.

As online companies increasingly embrace Bitcoin the power shifts to consumers and puts them in more direct control of their money so it's a classic 'win-win'. Bitcoin is already available through major retail brands like Expedia, PayPal and Subway.

Bodog are the first in their sector to offer the widest range of payment options which in turn helps to break down the barriers to entry for the online gaming sector.

As the benefits of Bitcoin filter through to the mainstream, the momentum behind the cryptocurrency will continue to gather pace and Bodog wants to be at the very heart, and start, of that trend.