

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at a record low again on Wednesday, in line with economists' expectations.



The Monetary Policy Council of the National Bank of Poland decided to keep the key reference rate unchanged at a record low 1.50 percent.



Previously, the bank lowered the rate by 50 basis points in March 2015.



The lombard rate was kept unchanged at 2.50 percent and the deposit rate at 0.50 percent. The rediscount rate was maintained at 1.75 percent.



Inflation is set to continue to pick up gradually over the coming months on the back of rising fuel inflation, Liam Carson, an emerging Europe economist at Capital Economics, said.



Nonetheless, he said inflation is not likely to breach the central bank's 2.5 percent target at any point in 2017 and growth is still set to fall short of the lofty expectations this year.



Accordingly, monetary tightening appears unlikely any time soon, he said. The economist does not expect any hikes to the policy interest rate in 2017.



