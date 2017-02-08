

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Time Warner Inc. (TWX) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $976 million, or $1.25 per share. This was up from $860 million, or $1.06 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $7.89 billion. This was up from $7.08 billion last year.



Time Warner Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $976 Mln. vs. $860 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.5% -EPS (Q4): $1.25 vs. $1.06 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.19 -Revenue (Q4): $7.89 Bln vs. $7.08 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.4%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX