

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Brink's Co (BCO) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $44 million, or $0.87 per share. This was up from $27 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $768 million. This was up from $733 million last year.



The Brink's Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $44 Mln. vs. $27 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 63.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.87 vs. $0.55 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 58.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q4): $768 Mln vs. $733 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.8%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX