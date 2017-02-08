OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/08/17 -- Today, Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY), in collaboration with Military Family Services, announced the expansion of its Military Family Doctor Network to Comox and Mainland, B.C. The network was established in January 2016 to help improve access to family physicians for spouses and dependents of active serving Canadian Armed Forces members.

"Due to the frequent relocations associated with their service, military families face many unique challenges. Each time a military family moves to a new province, which can occur every 2 to 3 years, they are faced with having to find a new family doctor. Given the current shortages and delays, these families often bounce from one waiting list to another with each relocation. At Calian, we saw an opportunity to improve the situation leveraging our Primacy network of medical clinics and were honoured to be able to do our small part to support these families," said Scott Murray, VP of Health Services at Calian.

The Military Family Doctor Network helps military families gain access to a family doctor practicing at Calian's Primacy Clinics located in Loblaw grocery stores across Canada (including Real Canadian Superstore®, Zehrs®, Loblaws® and No Frills®). The network leverages more than 400 family physicians practicing at over 140 Primacy clinics as well as other non-Primacy participating physicians and clinics in areas of high need.

The Military Family Doctor Network addresses an urgent and growing need for military families. According to the 2013 National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces Ombudsman's report On the Homefront: Assessing the Well-being of Canada's Military Families in the New Millennium, military families experience a high degree of difficulty accessing and maintaining a family physician, due in part to their frequent relocations, and were four times less likely to have a family physician when compared to civilian families.

This need has been recognized by the College of Family Physicians of Canada (CFPC), as well as the Canadian Military and the Veteran Families Leadership Circle who recently released a new resource called Family Physicians Working with Military Families designed to enhance awareness amongst family physicians of healthcare issues specific to military and veteran families in Canada.

The Military Family Doctor Network began as a pilot in Winnipeg in July 2015 and launched nationally in January 2016. It now operates in 10 locations nation-wide and serves over 400 patients in more than 180 military families.

"The Canadian Armed Forces is incredibly thankful for the support and interest demonstrated by Calian in rallying behind our serving members and their families," said Major-General Wayne Eyre, Deputy Commander Military Personnel Command. "This partnership is having a very positive effect and making a real difference for families who are having difficulty finding a family physician as they relocate from one community to another."

"Supporting the families of our military members is something we are extremely proud to do," said Kevin Ford, President and CEO of Calian. " "A significant number of our employees and independent contractors are former military or spouses of active and former military. We owe a great deal of our success to the many men and women of military background that we have been fortunate to work with over the years." "This program is simply a logical extension of our 25-year relationship with the Department of National Defence. This program is simply a logical extension of our 25-year relationship with the Department of National Defence."

Individuals, families and family physicians wishing to accept patients can find out more by visiting www.calian.com/militaryfamily or by calling Calian's Primacy team at 1-877-633-7722 x 550.

About MFS

Military Families Services is a division of Canadian Forces Morale & Welfare Services. It manages the Military Family Services Program, the Children Education Management Program and addresses issues that affect the quality of life of families on behalf of the Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces. They are the principle funder of Military Family Resource Centres.

About Military Family Resource Centres

Military Family Resource Centres, located in 32 military communities across Canada, are responsible for connecting with, and delivering a wide range of services and programs to families. Military Family Resource Centres are the frontline service providers to Canadian military families. They are family-governed, provincially incorporated, federally funded non-profit partner organizations with charitable status. Each retains the operational flexibility to meet the unique needs of their Canadian Armed Forces community. Though they have many services in common, no two resource centres are exactly alike.

About Calian Health

Calian Health is one of Canada's largest national health services organizations with over 10 years of experience in the management of healthcare professionals and health programs, as well as the operation and management of primary care and occupational health clinics. With a network of over 1,500 healthcare professionals, Calian supports over six million patient visits per year at over 180 clinic locations across Canada. Calian's Primacy clinics are located in Loblaw grocery store locations all across Canada (including Real Canadian Superstore®, Zehrs®, Loblaws® and No Frills®).

About Calian

Calian employs over 2,700 people with offices and projects that span Canada, U.S. and international markets. The company's capabilities are diverse with services delivered through two divisions. The Business and Technology Services (BTS) Division is headquartered in Ottawa and includes the provision of business and technology services to industry, public and government in the health, training, engineering and IT services domains. Calian's Systems Engineering Division (SED) located in Saskatoon plans, designs and implements complex communication systems for many of the world's space agencies and leading satellite manufacturers and operators. SED also provides contract manufacturing services for both private sector and military customers in North America.

For investor information, please visit our website at www.calian.com, or contact us at ir@calian.com

