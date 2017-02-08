GAIN Capital CEO Comments on Acquisition of FXCM U.S. Retail Clients

MIAMI BEACH, Florida, Feb. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Glenn Stevens, CEO of GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) ("GAIN" or "the Company"), a global provider of online trading services, today commented on the Company's recently announced acquisition of U.S. retail clients from FXCM at the 18th Annual Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum.

"We are pleased to continue our role as a leader in a consolidating industry," commented Mr. Stevens. "GAIN has a long history of successful transactions, having completed ten significant acquisitions over the last five years. We will work very hard to ensure that there is a seamless transfer of clients to our award-winning FOREX.com service," concluded Mr. Stevens.

Glenn Stevens will also participate in a series of one-on-one and group meetings with investors on Thursday, February 9 at the KBW Winter Financial Services Symposium. The conference will take place at the Boca Raton Resort in Boca Raton, FL. Interested investors should contact their KBW representative.

GAIN Capital is one of the largest providers of retail FX & CFD trading services globally. The Company is currently regulated in eight jurisdictions, with approximately 140,000 customers and over $1.5 billion in assets. In addition to its U.S. regulated retail forex business, GAIN operates regulated retail trading operations in the United Kingdom, Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, Singapore, Grand Cayman and Canada, conducting its retail trading business globally under its FOREX.com and City Index brands. In addition to its retail trading business, GAIN operates a broadly diversified business, which includes a U.S.-based retail futures business and an international institutional trading business, GTX.

AboutGAIN Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. provides innovative trading technology and execution services to retail and institutional investors worldwide, with multiple access points to OTC markets and global exchanges across a wide range of asset classes, including foreign exchange, commodities, and global equities. GAIN Capital is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey, with a global presence across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For further company information, visit www.gaincapital.com.

For more corporate information or to sign up for alerts, please visit: http://ir.gaincapital.com or contact GAIN investor relations at 908-731-0737 or via email at ir@gaincapital.com.

