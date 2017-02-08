Advanced Combat Helmet Market to Touch US$3.07 Billion by 2024: Global Analysis, Share, Growth, Forecast 2016-2024 | TMR

ALBANY, New York, February 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Transparency Market Research, in one of the recent releases, states that the competitive landscape of the global advanced combat helmet market is likely to hold strong rivalries over the coming years. The scope of entry for new players is extremely low due to the massive initial investments and the stringent regulatory framework surrounding the safety protocol followed, apart from the trust and recognition that the current leaders have already gathered. In terms of revenue, the global advanced combat helmet market was calculated to reach US$1.88 bn by the end of 2016. The market's revenue is anticipated to reach US$3.07 bn by the end of 2024, after expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2016 to 2024.

The leaders of the global advanced combat helmet market for 2015 - ArmorSource LLC, Gentex Corporation, BAE Systems, and MKU Ltd. - are very likely to remain in the lead for the coming years, owing to their strong foundations in the defense sector and high value brand image. Emerging players such as Revision Military and DuPont are currently showing high potential in the global advanced combat helmet market in terms of growth rate.

Get PDF Brochure for more Professional and Technical industry insights:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=19238

Soldier Safety Top Concern for Defense Sector

"Currently, the global advanced combat helmet market is receiving a lot of revenue generation opportunities from the increasing concern shown by nations over the safety of their soldiers. As opposed to the conventional soldier helmets that protect the head from incoming attacks, modern combat helmets have quickly become an integral part of a soldier's method of defense as well as attack. The kind of material needed to protect heads from advanced artillery and shrapnel, as well as the incorporation of technology that grants soldiers enhance vision and uninterrupted communications, is the big bundle that the global advanced combat helmet market provides today. And nations are paying attention to the advantages that these helmets can provide," states a TMR analyst.

In terms of using these helmets, the global advanced combat helmet market is also driven by the growing volume of threat soldiers and defense personnel are exposed to under today's high level of insurgencies and the growing chances of urban warfare.

Browse Press Release athttp://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/advanced-combat-helmet-market.htm

High Costs Deter Several Regions from Adopting Advanced Combat Helmets

One of the top restraints currently experienced by players of all sizes in the global advanced combat helmet market is the significantly higher cost of their products when compared to conventional safety helmets. The incorporation of tactical gear into combat helmets puts their price much higher than what a lot of agencies and countries can afford for their personnel. These issues are highly likely to reduce over time, however, as advancements are likely to bring about reduction in cost of manufacturing over time.

"The future for the global advanced combat helmet market lies in the improvement of materials used and the addition of more advantages that users can gain. Of the many that may be incorporated, the immediate future is likely to have players introduce helmets that are much lighter in weight. With the addition of a lot of tactical gear, helmets are bound to become bulky and cumbersome, as unwanted trait for soldiers in the middle of combat. Building lighter helmets that provide similar or even better capabilities are expected to gain a large amount of favor from clients over the coming years. Helmets that may hold fire-retardant properties are also likely to see a very high demand over the coming years," adds the analyst.

The information presented in this review is based on a Transparency Market Research report, titled, "Advanced Combat Helmet Market (Application - Military and Defense and Law Enforcement Agencies) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2016 - 2024."

Key segments of the Global Advanced Combat Helmet Market

Global Advanced Combat Helmet Market, 2016-2024: By Application

Military & Defense

Law Enforcement Agencies

Global Advanced Combat Helmet Market, 2016-2024: By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K Germany Russia France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

and Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



Recent Research Reports by TMR:

Commercial Aviation Crew Management System Market:

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/commercial-aviation-crew-management-system-market.html

Cyber Weapon Market:

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cyber-weapon-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector - such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR's syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

US Office Contact

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email:sales@transparencymarketresearch.com





Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Google+: https://plus.google.com/+Transparencymarketresearch