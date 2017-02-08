Evoke Gaming Chooses SBTech as its Fully Managed Sportsbook Provider

LONDON, February 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Evoke Gaming, the iGaming arm of Swedish media giant Bonnier, has announced that SBTech is to supply the Malta-based company with its industry-leading fully managed sportsbook and best-in-class Chameleon360 sports betting platform. The systems will be operated under SBTech's recently awarded Class 4 Remote Gaming Licence, issued by the Malta Gaming Authority.

Evoke's fast-growing sports betting brand Redbet will now offer one of the world's widest ranges of pre-match events and markets, along with unrivalled in-play betting and live streaming, as well as innovative features such as flexible cash out and enhanced combo bets.

SBTech's sportsbook systems will run on the NYX platform. This follows the successful upgrade by leading Spanish operator Luckia to NYX-integrated SBTech infrastructure. Luckia's move over from Kambi made it the first operator to combine SBTech and NYX technologies.

The Chameleon360 will provide Evoke Gaming with best-in-class analytics capabilities, offering unparalleled degrees of personalisation for bet encouragement, as well as configurable bonusing and sportsbook features, plus intelligent CRM, internal marketing and reporting capabilities.

Fredrik Stael von Holstein, Chief Executive Officer of Evoke Gaming, said: "Redbet was founded back in 2002 and took its first sports bets in 2004. Our partnership with SBTech represents a new era for redbet and will play a key role supporting our expansion plan.

Hampus Eriksson, Chief of Product at Evoke Gaming, said: "With a state of the art Redbet desktop and a mobile site recently launched, we are now adding a world class sports product which will provide our current and future customers with a superior sports experience".

Richard Carter, CEO of SBTech, commented: "SBTech is globally recognised as a market-leading provider, driving unprecedented success for an ever-growing portfolio of operators, and I am delighted to welcome Evoke Gaming on board. We look forward to supplying them with our cutting-edge technology and to playing a key role in their future expansion."

Evoke Gaming (part of Bonnier Growth Media, which is the venture arm of media conglomerate Bonnier and home to some of the fastest growing companies in the group), is a regulated online gaming company which stands true to its founding mission: to offer a fun and responsible gaming experience. Evoke Gaming has been offering a thrilling and enjoyable gaming experience to millions through its brands, which includes Redbet, Vinnarum, Bertil and MamaMiaBingo. The group offers Bingo, Casino, Sports and Poker.

SBTech is an industry-leading provider of fully managed and semi-managed sports betting solutions and services in regulated markets, thanks to the world-class coverage of its sportsbook, unrivalled multi award-winning in-play betting, complete Omni-channel solution and its innovative and uniquely configurable Chameleon360 iGaming Platform.

