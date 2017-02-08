

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK, GSK.L) reported that its profit attributable to shareholders for the fourth-quarter of 2016 was 257 million pounds or 5.2 pence per share, compared to a loss of 354 million pounds or 7.3 pence per share in the same quarter last year, reflecting improved core performance and reduced restructuring costs, partly offset by increased re-measurement charges from changes in the Sterling valuations of the contingent consideration and the put options liabilities associated with the Group's Consumer Healthcare and HIV businesses.



Core earnings per share of 26.1 pence was up 11% in constant exchange rate or CER terms compared with a 16% increase in operating profit, primarily reflecting the increased tax rate in the quarter compared with Q4 2015 and the greater contribution to growth from businesses in which there are significant non-controlling interests.



Core operating profit was 2.062 billion pounds, 16% higher in CER terms than in the fourth-quarter 2015 on a turnover increase of 3%. The core operating margin of 27.2% was 5.6 percentage points higher than in Q4 2015 and 2.7 percentage points higher on a CER basis, reflecting improved operating leverage driven by sales growth and a more favourable mix across all three businesses, as well as continued delivery of restructuring and integration benefits and tight control of ongoing costs, partly offset by continued price pressure, particularly in Respiratory, and supply chain and R&D investments.



Group turnover for the fourth-quarter increased 21% in Sterling terms and 3% CER to 7.586 billion pounds, with Pharmaceuticals up 4%, Vaccines flat and Consumer Healthcare up 2%. Sales of New Pharmaceutical and Vaccine products were 1.370 billion pounds in the quarter, an increase of 71%.



The Group expects to make continued progress in 2017 although the expectation for core EPS growth is dependent on a number of factors including, in particular, uncertainties relating to the timing and extent of potential generic competition to Advair in the US.



In the event that no generic version of Advair is introduced to the US market in 2017, the Group expects 2017 core EPS growth of 5-7% at CER. This is based on an expected decline in 2017 US Advair sales of 15-20%.



In the event of a mid-year introduction of a substitutable generic competitor to Advair in the US, the Group expects full year 2017 US Advair sales of around £1 billion at CER (US$1.36/£1), with core EPS flat to a slight decline in percentage terms at CER.



If exchange rates were to hold at January 2017 average levels for the rest of 2017, the estimated positive impact on full-year 2017 Sterling turnover growth would be around 6% and if exchange losses were recognised at the same level as in 2016, the estimated positive impact on 2017 Sterling core EPS growth would be around 9%.



The Board has declared a fourth interim dividend of 23 pence per share, compared to 23 pence per share paid last year. The ex-dividend date will be 23 February 2017, with a record date of 24 February 2017 and a payment date of 13 April 2017.



