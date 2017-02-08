Dear Customer,



There was an error in the notice published earlier today concerning the upcoming change on a tick size table. The chapter



"The additional tick size table for Warrants, Certificates and Exchange Traded Notes on XSTO contains tick size 0.001 for price levels under 1 SEK. For price levels 1 SEK or above, the tick size is 0.1. "



is wrong. It should be



"The additional tick size table for Warrants, Certificates and Exchange Traded Notes on XSTO contains tick size 0.001 for price levels under 1 SEK. For price levels 1 SEK or above, the tick size is 0.01. "



i.e. last figure in the chapter was wrong and it should be 0.01. Figure is correct elsewhere in the notice.



We are sorry about any possible inconveniences.



