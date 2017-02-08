Dear Customer,
There was an error in the notice published earlier today concerning the upcoming change on a tick size table. The chapter
"The additional tick size table for Warrants, Certificates and Exchange Traded Notes on XSTO contains tick size 0.001 for price levels under 1 SEK. For price levels 1 SEK or above, the tick size is 0.1. "
is wrong. It should be
"The additional tick size table for Warrants, Certificates and Exchange Traded Notes on XSTO contains tick size 0.001 for price levels under 1 SEK. For price levels 1 SEK or above, the tick size is 0.01. "
i.e. last figure in the chapter was wrong and it should be 0.01. Figure is correct elsewhere in the notice.
We are sorry about any possible inconveniences.
Where can I find additional information?
For GCF configuration issues, please contact E-mail: dataproducts@nasdaq.com
For technical questions, please contact Tel: +46 8 405 6410, E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com
There was an error in the notice published earlier today concerning the upcoming change on a tick size table. The chapter
"The additional tick size table for Warrants, Certificates and Exchange Traded Notes on XSTO contains tick size 0.001 for price levels under 1 SEK. For price levels 1 SEK or above, the tick size is 0.1. "
is wrong. It should be
"The additional tick size table for Warrants, Certificates and Exchange Traded Notes on XSTO contains tick size 0.001 for price levels under 1 SEK. For price levels 1 SEK or above, the tick size is 0.01. "
i.e. last figure in the chapter was wrong and it should be 0.01. Figure is correct elsewhere in the notice.
We are sorry about any possible inconveniences.
Where can I find additional information?
For GCF configuration issues, please contact E-mail: dataproducts@nasdaq.com
For technical questions, please contact Tel: +46 8 405 6410, E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com