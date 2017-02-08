

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Early trends in Future markets suggest that Wall Street might be opening higher on Wednesday. As there were no recent signs of an increase in oil inventories and oil prices, Energy Information Administration's Crude oil and Gasoline inventories status report is considered as an important announcement for the day. Asian shares closed mixed, while European shares are climbing in the green.



As of 6:45 am ET, the Dow futures are progressing 14 points, the S&P 500 futures are climbing 0.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures are improving 4.00 points.



U.S. stocks closed modestly higher on Tuesday. While the major averages pulled back well off their best levels of the day, the Nasdaq still reached a new record closing high. The major averages eventually ended the day modestly higher. The Dow edged up 37.87 points or 0.2 percent to 20,090.29, the Nasdaq rose 10.66 points or 0.2 percent to 5,674.22 and the S&P 500 inched up 0.52 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 2,293.08.



On the economic front, the Mortgage Bankers' Association's mortgage applications data for the week will be released at 7.00 am ET. In the previous week the composite index was down 3.2 percent.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum status report will be published at 10.30 am ET. Crude oil inventories was 6.5 million barrels and Gasoline inventories were 3.9 million barrels last week.



10-year Treasury note auctions will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



In the corporate sector, Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) reported 4.6 percent increase in traffic to 9.352 billion revenue passenger miles while the capacity climbed 6.2 percent to 12.3 billion available seat miles. Load factor slightly decreased 1.2 percentage points to 76.3 percent from 77.5 percent last year.



Syngenta International AG announced 1 percent decline in fourth quarter group sales to $3.172 billion from $3.161 billion in the prior year.



Net income for the full year was down 12 percent to $1.178 billion from $1.339 billion a year ago. On a per share basis, earnings declined 4 percent to $17.03 from $17.78. Sales for the full-year decreased 5 percent to $12.79 billion from $13.411 billion last year.



Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday. Chinese shares closed near their highest level in nearly a month, led by financial shares. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index climbed 13.89 points or 0.44 percent to 3,166.98 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 153 points or 0.66 percent at 23,485 in late trade.



Japan's Nikkei index closed higher 96.82 points or 0.51 percent at 19,007.60, a day after it hit a two-week low. While the dollar remained choppy against the yen, expectations surrounding Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to the United States from Thursday offered some support. The broader Topix index closed 0.53 percent higher at 1,524.15.



Australian shares gained ground. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 29.50 points or 0.52 percent to 5,651.40, while the broader All Ordinaries index closed up 30.80 points or 0.54 percent at 5,703.40.



European shares are trading broadly higher. France's CAC 40 is climbing 27.81 point or 0.58 percent. Germany's DAX is currently up 14.61 points or 0.13 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is declining 5.88 points or 0.08 percent. Swiss Market Index is progressing 26.63 points or 0.32 percent.



