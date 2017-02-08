Aker Solutions ASA: Aker Solutions Secures Two Global Engineering Framework Accords From BP

February 8, 2017 - Aker Solutions was awarded two framework agreements to provide concept and front-end engineering (FEED) services for BP globally.

The first contract is for feasibility and concept engineering and the second is for FEED services covering the full range of upstream developments. Each agreement is for three years with options to extend for two years. The work will involve Aker Solutions teams globally.

"The agreements expand on our recently signed subsea framework contracts with BP," said Luis Araujo, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions. "We can now apply our full range of expertise from subsea to surface to drive efficiency and maximize value for a key customer."

The value of the agreements depends on the amount of work requested by BP. Orders will be booked as they are received.

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Media:

Anne Cecilie Lund-Andersen, Media Relations Manager, Aker Solutions. Tel: +47 22 94 74 52, Mob: +47 99 62 12 13, E-mail: anne.cecilie.lund-andersen@akersolutions.com (mailto:anne.cecilie.lund-andersen@akersolutions.com)

Investors:

Per Christian Olsen, Analyst, Investor Relations, Aker Solutions. Tel: +47 67 51 36 58, Mob: +47 900 29 077, E-mail: per.christian.olsen@akersolutions.com (mailto:per.christian.olsen@akersolutions.com)

Aker Solutions is a global provider of products, systems and services to the oil and gas industry. Its engineering, design and technology bring discoveries into production and maximize recovery. The company employs approximately 14,000 people in about 20 countries. Go to http://akersolutions.com (http://akersolutions.com/) for more information on our business, people and values.

This press release may include forward-looking information or statements and is subject to our disclaimer, see http://akersolutions.com (http://akersolutions.com/)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Aker Solutions ASA via Globenewswire

