WEST CHESTER, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/08/17 -- A. Duie Pyle, the leader in asset and non-asset-based transportation and supply chain solutions in the Northeast, has been recognized by Unishippers as the 2016 Northeast Region LTL Carrier Partner of the Year. Unishippers, a Salt Lake City-based logistics company, is one of the largest small package and freight shipping resellers in the nation. The award was presented to A. Duie Pyle at Unishippers' annual convention for the company's superior LTL offerings and exceptional customer service.

Unishippers partners with more than 30 regional and national carriers throughout the U.S., and chooses its award winners based on a number of criteria including: service quality and performance, loss and damage events, customer service, claims resolution and overall commitment to partnership.

"We are honored to be recognized as Unishipper's 2016 Regional LTL Carrier Partner of the Year for the second time in three years," said Randy Swart, COO of A. Duie Pyle. "At Pyle we prioritize exceptional value and service to our customers while assuring a safe workplace for all of our employees. We're ecstatic that Unishippers recognizes all the hard work we do to ensure that our customers are receiving the best service in the business."

A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for more than 93 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 22 LTL and TL service centers and 9 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Through its Customized Solutions Group, Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset based services including Custom Dedicated fleet operations, integrated Warehousing & Distribution services through more than 2.2 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized truckload services through its Brokerage and Truckload Solutions.

For more information on A. Duie Pyle, visit www.aduiepyle.com.

About A. Duie Pyle

