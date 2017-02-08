FREMONT, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/08/17 -- Dataguise, a leader in sensitive data governance, today announced that Bock Corp has partnered with Dataguise to help data-driven enterprises address the challenges of sensitive data security and compliance. Focused on big data enablement in the enterprise, Bock Corp's relationship with Dataguise is centered on strengthening data governance for organizations throughout Australia and New Zealand.

Bock Corp is an IT solution provider specializing in strategic big data implementations for data driven insights. The company utilizes a pool of data scientists, data engineers, and application developers, who provide full support and training to help customers satisfy their business requirements. The organization empowers best of breed partners to ensure business focused outcomes in a timely manner.

With an emphasis on organizations in the telecommunications, government, and retail markets, Bock Corp has invested in partnerships with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure to provide customized big data solutions that can be implemented on-premises or in the cloud. The company will incorporate Dataguise DgSecure which provides the most precise data-centric governance solution for detecting, protecting, monitoring, and auditing sensitive data assets in real time wherever they live. The integrated solution will support Bock Corp customers with enforcement of corporate compliance policies and government mandates for data governance.

"With the demand for greater business insights increasing, organizations are turning toward advanced solutions powered by big data," said Justin Bock, Managing Director, Bock Corp. "However, organizations must consider data security and compliance requirements in the development of these systems. Our partnership with Dataguise furthers this effort with very effective technology that has been production proven in businesses worldwide."

"The partnership with Bock Corp combines the best of both organizations to supply secure data analytics," said JT Sison, Vice President, Marketing and Business Development for Dataguise. "With their dedication to the data-driven enterprise, we are proud to team up with this impressive organization. Together, we bring a comprehensive approach that proactively locates sensitive data, automatically protects it, and provides actionable, real-time intelligence to decision makers."

Dataguise gives data-driven enterprises a simple, powerful solution for global sensitive data governance. DgSecure by Dataguise precisely detects, protects, audits, and monitors sensitive data across the enterprise, on premises and in the cloud. Delivering a single, dashboard view of sensitive data security, policies, access, and trends, DgSecure gives IT and business leaders the insights they need to manage risk and compliance while maximizing the value of information assets. The company is proud to secure the data of many Fortune 500 companies committed to responsible data stewardship. To learn more, visit: www.dataguise.com.

Bock Corp assists companies to embrace advanced technologies to drive better and faster insights from the abundance of data now available. We only work with best of breed big data and analytics vendors to drive outstanding business outcomes. For more information, please visit www.bockcorp.com

