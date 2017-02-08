PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/08/17 -- Rubrik, the cloud data management company, today announced global annual run rate approaching $100M, representing a 7x increase in the number of Enterprise customers in the last year. By reaching this threshold in just 6 quarters of selling, Rubrik is on pace to be the fastest growing enterprise infrastructure company ever, evidence that customers are rapidly abandoning legacy Backup and Recovery for Rubrik's Cloud Data Management solution.

"Enterprises are increasingly viewing Rubrik Cloud Data Management as an imperative to simplifying IT and realizing the Cloud," said Bipul Sinha, Co-founder and CEO, Rubrik. "In 2016, we were extremely pleased to help ever more enterprise customers, including dozens of Global 1000 customers and government institutions, deploy Rubrik in large-scale production environments."

Rubrik also announced expansion of the executive management team with the appointment of Mark Smith as Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development. Previously at Arista Networks, Smith was Senior Vice President of WW Sales and Business Development; during his four years at Arista, revenues grew from $200M to over $1B. Smith has over 25 years of experience building high performance global sales, marketing and business development teams at Infoblox, Juniper Networks and NetScreen, among others. He was also named one of VARBusiness' Top 100 Executives of the year and a Computer Reseller News Channel Chief.

"Rubrik has really taken hold in enterprise IT in an unprecedented way by not only simplifying backup and data protection, but also enabling enterprises to manage their data in the hybrid cloud," said Smith. "Looking forward to 2017, we will focus on increasing our ability to quickly win new enterprise customers, motivate global channel activity, and growing repeat customer business -- all of which will point to even bigger things ahead."

"With a nearly $100M run rate, we are on track to be the fastest growing infrastructure company ever. Adding Mark's deep expertise in scaling global sales and channel will help us accelerate our next stage of growth. Mark's commitment to the customer and to partners is evident from his successes at companies such as Arista, Infoblox, and NetScreen, among others," said Mike Tornincasa, VP North America Sales at Rubrik.

Extending Market Leadership

Founded in 2014, Rubrik has set new records for growth with Rubrik Cloud Data Management solution, which combines traditional backup with the ability to recover, manage, and secure data across public and private clouds. In just three years, Rubrik has accomplished the following:

Grew to 250 employees across 5 continents;

Booked revenue approaching $100M run rate, and 7x annual customer growth;

Signed 220+ channel partners across the globe;

7 major product releases, supporting 14 different physical, virtual and cloud platforms;

Received numerous industry awards including: Forbes Next Billion Dollar Startup, Gartner Cool Vendor, Best of VMworld, and CRN Emerging Vendors, among others.

"We've been pleased to partner with Rubrik and to witness the unprecedented adoption of Rubrik's Cloud Data Management vision among enterprise customers. With the company's 3.1 release, Rubrik continues to address the challenges enterprises face today with managing their recovery and backup in physical, virtual and remote environments, but also the emerging challenge of managing their data across public and private clouds," said Alec Taylor, Partner at IVOXY Consulting.

Customer Quotes:

"Rubrik is a refreshing arrival to the crowded enterprise backup scene. The combination of hyper-scale inspired architecture, operational simplicity, backed by experienced leadership and a highly competent development team have all culminated into a truly remarkable product. The operational simplicity of Rubrik was clearly evident as we scaled the product from several hundred virtual machines to several thousand virtual machines without a correlative increase in complexity. Rubrik further differentiated itself with the ability to act in the capacity of a tier-2 storage system for the duration of a mass recovery of virtual machines, the instant file search capability and a native API set. In short, the features and performance of Rubrik coupled with the operational simplicity justified our deviation from a historical single vendor preference."

-- Shaun Dudley, Director of Global Platforms and Data Management Services, Willis Towers Watson

"Rubrik has brought the fun and reliability back to backup. We've standardized on Rubrik Cloud Data Management to provide backup, DR, archival, test/dev for our main and branch offices. It's allowed us to leverage public cloud cost-effectively and ensure that cloud data is always instantly accessible."

-- Evans Vogas, Network Operations Analyst, Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg

"Rubrik gave us what we were looking for from Day 1. With Rubrik, we know that we can handle time-sensitive requests, such as accessing a specific database needed for the next game. We no longer worry about restores. This makes a huge difference in our day-to-day operations."

-- Juan Ramirez, VP of Technology, Tampa Bay Rays

