RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - Melissa Data, a leading provider of global contact data quality and identity verification solutions, today announced expansion of its global phone verification capabilities that ensure valid and callable U.S. and international phone numbers for nearly 250 countries and territories worldwide. Newly available services include Premium Phone and Caller ID, helping protect against fraud and spam, and eliminate fruitless SMS and telemarketing efforts while improving customer relationships with more effective communication.

Premium Phone essentially provides "live checking" of a mobile line -- identifying whether it is live, active, and callable. Caller ID taps in to real-time carrier data to return the name associated with the phone number at activation.

"Mobile phone intelligence adds significant new value to customer outreach, particularly as more and more consumers and businesses rely on cell phones as primary points of contact," said Bud Walker, vice president, enterprise sales and strategy, Melissa Data. "That's why mobile phone contact enhancement is essential. With our new tools, users can determine if a mobile line is active before sending a message or calling. And, they can identify the name associated with the number so messaging is more personalized, relevant, and motivating to the recipient."

The addition of Premium Phone and Caller ID to Melissa Data's Global Phone Verification solution provides users with key phone details such as caller type (consumer or business), carrier, line type (mobile, landline, VOIP), country of origin, and geographic appends for enhanced phone number intelligence. Global Phone Verification is available as a Cloud service or as a convenient add-on for Salesforce ® , Microsoft Dynamics ® CRM, Microsoft Excel ® , SQL Server ® , and Pentaho ® .

About Melissa Data

Since 1985, Melissa Data has specialized in customer intelligence tools and services with a global perspective. The company's solutions help organizations capture and maintain international customer contact data at the point of entry, ensuring accurate, enterprise-wide customer information. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government, rely on Melissa Data for full spectrum data validation software and services. For more information or free product trials, visit www.MelissaData.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772). Follow Melissa Data on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

